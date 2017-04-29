Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group
Prominent Ijaw groups and elders have told former President Goodluck Jonathan, to take responsibility for his defeat in the 2015 presidential election. According to the them, Jonathan should stop blaming the North for any conspiracy. Two prominent Ijaw groups, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) including some Ijaw leaders, said […]
