Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group

Prominent Ijaw groups and elders have told former President Goodluck Jonathan, to take responsibility for his defeat in the 2015 presidential election. According to the them, Jonathan should stop blaming the North for any conspiracy. Two prominent Ijaw groups, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) including some Ijaw leaders, said […]

Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.