Jonathan Used Boko Haram Insurgency To Turn Nigeria To His ATM – Obasanjo – SaharaReporters.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Jonathan Used Boko Haram Insurgency To Turn Nigeria To His ATM – Obasanjo
SaharaReporters.com
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed why he opposed the re-election of immediate past president, Mr. Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election. Mr. Obasanjo's reasons are contained in a book, Against the Run of Play, written by Mr.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!