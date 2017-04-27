Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan was Afraid Buhari Would Jail or Kill Him – Obasanjo

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Jonathan was Afraid Buhari Would Jail or Kill Him – Obasanjo

A former President, Olusegiun Obasanjo has revealed that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was afraid that his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari, will send him to jail.

Obasanjo’s claim was contained in a book written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Segun Adeniyi. The former President claimed that Jonathan was not really afraid of his life but what Buhari may likely do to him.

According to Obasanjo, “I believe the President’s concern or fear is not about life after office per se, because he and I have had occasions to talk about this both seriously and jovially.

“I believe the President’s fear is particularly motivated by the person he sees as his likely successor, that is General Buhari.
“I believe the people would have been telling him that Buhari is a hard man; he would fight corruption and he (Jonathan) may end up in jail if not in the grave.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Jonathan was Afraid Buhari Would Jail or Kill Him – Obasanjo appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.