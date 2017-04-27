Jonathan was afraid Buhari would jail or kill him – Obasanjo
A former President, Olusegiun Obasanjo has revealed that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was afraid that his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari, will send him to jail. Obasanjo’s claim was contained in a book written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Segun Adeniyi. The former President claimed that Jonathan was not really afraid of his life but […]
Jonathan was afraid Buhari would jail or kill him – Obasanjo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!