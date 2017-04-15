Jos carnival: Mother of 4 wins mountain climbing competition
A 26-year-old mother of four, Anya Ashom has emerged winner in the female category of the maiden Jos Mountaineering Competition. Kaze Samuel, a 35-year-old security guard, who was the oldest participant, won the male category held on Saturday in Jos as part of the ongoing Jos Carnival. Mr Peter Mwankon, the Plateau Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said […]
