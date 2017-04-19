Jose Mourinho Confirms Sergio Romero Will Start Ahead Of David De Gea For Europa League Tie

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Sergio Romero will start Thursday’s Europa Leagu equarter-final second leg against Anderlecht ahead of first choice David de Gea.

The Argentine has seen more game time of late, starting against Sunderland and in the first leg of United’s Europa tie, which ended in a 1-1 draw in Brussels.

“He’s not my goalkeeper for the Europa League, he’s my goalkeeper for tomorrow,” the manager told reporters. “He was my goalkeeper in the other matches, but he’s not my goalkeeper for the Europa League. I never like to do that complete separation. I can say the priority for Sergio is to play in the Europa League, yes, but we had some matches where David played.

“David’s priority is to play in the Premier League but I don’t like the complete separation. I cannot say every match is for one or the other. The reality is that Sergio is very stable, he’s very experienced, he’s playing very well. He played in the Premier League [against Sunderland], he played well. He played in the FA Cup, he played well. He played in the League Cup, he played well.

“Every time he plays, he plays well. He’s very stable and it’s very important to have goalkeepers playing because if not, then one day you could have a problem when one goalkeeper has to play and doesn’t have the feeling of the match. I always like to rotate my goalkeepers in different competitions but without that complete separation of ‘this competition is for me, this competition is for you’.”

The post Jose Mourinho Confirms Sergio Romero Will Start Ahead Of David De Gea For Europa League Tie appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

