Jose Mourinho Tells Anthony Martial To ‘Give Him What He Likes’

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged striker Anthony Martial to “give me things that I like” if he wants to feature in the first team. The 21-year-old, who joined United for £36m in 2015, has started 12 Premier League games this season. And the France forward was left out of the match-day squad for…

