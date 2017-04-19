Jose Mourinho Tells Anthony Martial To ‘Give Him What He Likes’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged striker Anthony Martial to “give me things that I like” if he wants to feature in the first team. The 21-year-old, who joined United for £36m in 2015, has started 12 Premier League games this season. And the France forward was left out of the match-day squad for…

The post Jose Mourinho Tells Anthony Martial To ‘Give Him What He Likes’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

