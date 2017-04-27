Joshua Aiming To Write Name In History Books With Win At Wembley

Anthony Joshua is hoping he can write his name among the greats by winning at Wembley come Saturday.

The undefeated Brit will be putting his IBF belt on the line against Klitschko and will be able to fight for the vacated IBO and WBA titles.

Joshua is aware of how his legacy will greatly increase with a win over Klitschko at Wembley.

“I always try to strip things right back to basics,” he said. “It is just me and a man trading blows and the best man will win.

“I am preparing myself not only for a physical battle but a mental battle with anyone. April 29 is another stepping stone towards greatness.”

The post Joshua Aiming To Write Name In History Books With Win At Wembley appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

