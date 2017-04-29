Joshua faces Klitschko test in title bout

By Joe Apu

Nigerian-British born Olympic gold medalist, Anthony Joshua faces the biggest fight of his life against Wladimir Klitschko today.

Incidentally, a win for the pride of British boxing would be the culmination of an incredible journey from being remand in custody to fighting in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

The boxer who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents in 1989 spent some of his early years in Nigeria, before returning to Watford half way through Year 7 and attending Kings Langley Secondary School.

Called ‘Femi’ by his friends and former teachers, due to his middle name ‘Oluwafemi’, Joshua excelled at football and athletics, running the 100m in just 11.6 seconds when he was in Year 9.

He began boxing in 2007, aged 18.

Joshua went into the London 2012 Olympics as a world silver medalist but in the final he won Olympic gold against reigning champion Roberto Cammarelle on a countback after tying on points (18-18).

Since turning professional in July 2013, when he signed a deal with Matchroom Boxing, he is 18-0 and won the British heavyweight title in 2015 after knocking out Dilian Whyte in the 7th round.

And in April 2016 he knocked out Charles Martin in the second to clinch the IBF heavyweight championship, which he still holds today.

AJ made his debut just three months after turning professional, and amid huge fanfare, he destroyed his opponent.

Italian Emanuele Leo lasted just 2mins 47secs of the fight at the O2 Arena London, before referee Ian John Lewis waved the fight off.

In 2009 he was put on remand in Reading Prison for what he describes as “fighting and other crazy stuff”. The boxer faced the prospect of a ten-year sentence, which could have seen him still in jail now, but was instead released and forced to wear a tag for over a year. And in 2011 he was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply, sentenced to 100 hours of community service and suspended from the Great Britain boxing squad.

Joshua claims that the reaction of shame he received from friends, family – particularly his mother – convinced him to turn his life around.

The Olympic champ also has a one-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Nicola Osbourne.

Anthony Joshua swatted away accusations he has taken an easy route to his mega-fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua has only boxed 44 rounds in 18 professional fights — figures dwarfed by the 358 rounds amassed in 68 bouts by his Ukrainian opponent who ruled the heavyweight division for a decade.

The lack of elite opposition in Joshua’s rise is what makes the IBF champion such an unknown quantity going into his 19th professional fight. The issue of experience has been held up as a factor in Klitschko’s favour by Lennox Lewis. But Joshua has rejected suggestions that he is undercooked, despite never going beyond the seventh round.

He said: ‘Look at it this way, who were Tyson Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight? People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn’t have to take on Charles Martin (for the world title in his 16th fight). ‘I should have said, “No, I’m going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am”.

‘We rise to the occasion each time and that’s what fighting is all about. Don’t back down from any challenge.’

In an effort to have a clear and focused concentration tonight, Joshua banned his mum from Wembley for his clash with Wladimir Klitschko.

However the IBF heavyweight champion’s father will be at the fight. He told Sky Sports: “My old man will be there but I don’t really let my mum come to my fights.

“I’ve banned her. It’s not a place where you want to see your kid, I don’t think, at a fight. My dad can watch it, but not my mum.

“I would rather she not be there. One of my cousins will call her after the fight. She enjoys it all, though, and she gets a few freebies.”

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will fight for the vacant WBA and IBO belts that are up for grabs.

Klitschko lost his last fight to Tyson Fury – the 41-year-old’s first loss in over ten years.

Joshua won’t be taking much from that fight though, as he see himself and Fury as completely different fighters.

