‘If we win four, it’s more likely’ – Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool target for Champions League football – Liverpool Echo
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Liverpool Echo
|
'If we win four, it's more likely' – Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool target for Champions League football
Liverpool Echo
Jurgen Klopp believes four wins in the final four games should be enough to seal Champions League qualification for Liverpool. But the German coach admits any fewer than three wins would make top four an unlikely prospect come the end of the season.
Brendan Rodgers expects Liverpool to beat Manchester United to top four spot – LISTEN
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!