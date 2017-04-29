Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jubilee in rush to consider appeals before IEBC deadline – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Jubilee in rush to consider appeals before IEBC deadline – Daily Nation

Daily Nation

Jubilee in rush to consider appeals before IEBC deadline
Daily Nation
Jubilee Party disputes tribunal chairperson Faith Waigwa, accompanied by Secretary General Raphael Tuju, addresses a press conference at Jubilee House in Nairobi on April 29, 2017. Mr Tuju and his team are accused of having a hand in the irregularities.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.