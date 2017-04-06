Jude Martin’s Review of Omoni Oboli’s film ‘Okafor’s Law’ – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Jude Martin's Review of Omoni Oboli's film 'Okafor's Law'
Bella Naija
Okay! So finally, the legal battle took a swerve when Justice Ibrahim Buba lifted his ban on the exhibition of the film. I happened to witness the heat firsthand, but won't go into details of all that, as I deem it unnecessary in the context of what I …
What 'Okafor's Law' is teaching filmmakers
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG