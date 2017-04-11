Judge discharges Armed robbers, blames police for the incident
Justice D. D. Longji of a Jos High Court in Plateau on Tuesday discharged two armed robbery suspects, Mustapha Mohammed and Amos Emmanuel, over lack of diligent prosecution by the police. “I am discharging you and it is with a heavy heart; I am discharging you not based on merit, but because my hands are …
The post Judge discharges Armed robbers, blames police for the incident appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG