Judge discharges Armed robbers, blames police for the incident

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice D. D. Longji of a Jos High Court in Plateau on Tuesday discharged two armed robbery suspects, Mustapha Mohammed and Amos Emmanuel, over lack of diligent prosecution by the police. “I am discharging you and it is with a heavy heart; I am discharging you not based on merit, but because my hands are …

