Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution
The high rate of divorce in the country has been a thing of worry as couples no longer want to stay with each other for a long time, after any fight the couples are always looking forward to divorce. The Family court judges and magistrates in the country have called for an amendment to the …
The post Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG