Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The high rate of divorce in the country has been a thing of worry as couples no longer want to stay with each other for a long time, after any fight the couples are always looking forward to divorce. The Family court judges and magistrates in the country have called for an amendment to the …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.