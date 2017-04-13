Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution

The high rate of divorce in the country has been a thing of worry as couples no longer want to stay with each other for a long time, after any fight the couples are always looking forward to divorce. The Family court judges and magistrates in the country have called for an amendment to the …

The post Judges are seeking minimum marriage year to be included in the constitution appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

