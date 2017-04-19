Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Have To Be Careful With Roberto Firmino

–

Roberto Firmino reportedly trained away from the rest of his teammates on Wednesday, completing yoga exercises and stretches rather than intense drills.

Firmino has become a key figure in the Reds’ campaign to finish in the top four as he has netted twice in his last two Premier League games.

In total this season, the 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and made six others in 31 appearances in the top flight, but Klopp is wary of overworking the attacker, who has played in all but two league matches.

“It’s been a very difficult week, with Roberto especially because we really need to be careful with him,” The Mirror quotes Klopp as saying.

“He’s our all-time player, he plays nearly each game. I think we did well with it in the week and having him back together with Phil [Coutinho], of course, is very important for us.”

