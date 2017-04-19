Jurgen Klopp Thinks Liverpool Job Might Be His Last As A Manager

Jurgen Klopp says it would be no surprise if Liverpool proves to be the final stop of his managerial career.

Klopp, whose only other two clubs have been Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, arrived at Anfield in October 2015 and signed a new six-year contract last summer.

Klopp told German magazine Sport1: “I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over.

“There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. It is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects.

“If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here.

“I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies.

“We can’t have any doubts, but rather work on making it one day. If you are convinced that the right folks work on it, then you can also believe in it. I believe that this joint effort makes it significantly more likely.”

The post Jurgen Klopp Thinks Liverpool Job Might Be His Last As A Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

