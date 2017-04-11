Just in: Fire razes FAAN headquarters in Lagos (photos)

There’s been a fire outbreak at the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), headquarters in Lagos. PM News reports that the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Razak Fadipe, disclosed that the state’s fire service has arrived at the scene, with two fire trucks carrying 10,000 litres of water, and are currently battling to put out the inferno.

“A building belonging to FAAN is on fire now at the airport. Two fire trucks are battling with it,” Fadipe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, also reported that an official of

the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, identified as Frank, said the Audit unit of FAAN was badly affected by the fire.

Reports on Twitter, revealed that that FAAN staff were forced to vacate the premises when the fire got out of hand.

There are also reports that the huge fire has caused a traffic jam at terminal two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

