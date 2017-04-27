JUST IN: Nigerian governors establish committee to probe nation’s Ecological Fund
The governors said the fund was dwindling even when none of them had received from it recently.
The post JUST IN: Nigerian governors establish committee to probe nation’s Ecological Fund appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!