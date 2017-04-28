JUST IN! Nnamdi Kanu Fulfills Bail Conditions, Set to Be Released

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, fulfilled the bail conditions granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja,

According to PM News report, the bail condition was perfected in the presence of the Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu. The Jewish Rabbi was flown in from Port Harcourt.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday admitted Nnamdi Kanu, to bail on health grounds. Justice Binta Nyako, however, gave 12 conditions which he must fulfill to be released on bail, and to continue to enjoy the temporary freedom.

The conditions are:

1. Mr. Kanu must not hold rallies.

2. He must not grant interviews.

3. He must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

4. He must provide three sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

5. One of the sureties must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as a senator.

6. The second surety must be a highly respected Jewish leader since Mr. Kanu said his religion is Judaism

7. The third surety must be a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja

8. The IPOB leader must deposit his Nigerian passport

9. He must also deposit his British passport with the court

10. He must provide the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis.

11. The order for him to deposit his Nigerian and British passports also mean he cannot travel out of the country (If this is considered, it is the thirteenth condition).