Justice Ademola’s acquittal: Presidency frowns as FG appeals judgment, files fresh case at CCT

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Federal Government Thursday appealed the judgment of Justice Jude Okeke that nullified the corruption charges against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola and Mr. Joe Agi (SAN).

Also, the government through the federal Ministry of Justice has filed a fresh case in the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT against Justice Ademola and his wife for living above their income and failure to declare their assets.

It will be recalled that Justice Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wednesday April 5, 2017, upheld a no case submission by the Defence in the corruption case against Justice Ademola, Mrs. Ademola and Mr. Agi.

The judge also struck out the 18-count charge proffered against the Defendants after holding that the Prosecution failed to prove any of the allegations despite the provisions of sections 53 and 60 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act (ICPC Act).

But sources in the Presidency told State House Correspondents on Thursday that the Government was not particularly excited by the development and had appealed the judgment it described as “a very strange outcome indeed considering the underlying facts.”

According to the sources, “It is even more strange that the trial was not allowed to continue considering the applicable statutory provisions. Section 53(1) of the ICPC Act raises a presumption that any gratification accepted or obtained by an accused person must have been corruptly accepted or obtained until the contrary is proved. Section 60 of the Act does not apply to the case.”

