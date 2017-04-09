Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta Insists Massimiliano Allegri Is Staying
CEO Beppe Marotta has reiterated Juventus’ stance on manager Massimiliano Allegri, insisting the Italian will not be leaving the club this summer.
Allegri has been linked to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but, speaking to Mediaset Premium, Marotta rubbished such speculation.
“Allegri’s contract renewal? In this moment there isn’t anything to talk about,” he said.
“He has a deal until 2018 with us, but what counts is that he started a process that has not finished yet. From both perspectives, we want to continue together.”
There’s reports there will be an extension for Allegri to June 2020.
