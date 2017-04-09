Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta Insists Massimiliano Allegri Is Staying

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

CEO Beppe Marotta has reiterated Juventus’ stance on manager Massimiliano Allegri, insisting the Italian will not be leaving the club this summer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Allegri has been linked to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but, speaking to Mediaset Premium, Marotta rubbished such speculation.

“Allegri’s contract renewal? In this moment there isn’t anything to talk about,” he said.

“He has a deal until 2018 with us, but what counts is that he started a process that has not finished yet. From both perspectives, we want to continue together.”

There’s reports there will be an extension for Allegri to June 2020.

The post Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta Insists Massimiliano Allegri Is Staying appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.