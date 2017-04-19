Pages Navigation Menu

Juventus knock out Barcelona out of Champions League

Juventus produced an exceptional defensive performance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after stopping Barcelona from scoring at the Nou Camp. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Barca peppered the Italian goal but failed to repeat their last-16 heroics when they overturned a first-leg 4-0 deficit to beat Paris St-Germain. Lionel Messi, who…

The post Juventus knock out Barcelona out of Champions League appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

