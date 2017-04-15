K1 De Ultimate’s Wife, Fatia Opeyemi Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy
Music Czar, King Wasiu Ayinde and wife have welcomed a bouncing baby girl last night in Chicago, USA. K1 made the announcement through his social media. ”To God be the glory, my wife Fatia Opeyemi Adufe Marshal did it again, @ Exactly 11:14pm at St Bernard Hospital in the City of Chicago, State of Illinois, …
