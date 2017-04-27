Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna Assembly passes Penal Code, 2017 Bill

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the Kaduna State Penal Code Bill, 2017. The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report by the Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on the Bill, Mr Kantiok Ishaku. Ishaku had suggested the amendment of some sections of the report before it was […]

