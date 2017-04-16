Kaduna Electric Seeks Gov. Bagudu’s Support On Bills Payment

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engineer Garba Haruna, has appealed to the Governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to help mobilize the entire citizens of the state to appreciate the value of electricity by paying their electricity bills as at when due.

He made the appeal when he led the Management team of the company on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Engr. Garba said that when citizens live up to their responsibilities, it will help distribution companies effectively carry out their duties of distributing power to customers and hence strengthen to power value chain.

He disclosed that the Company is being repositioned for effective service delivery and expressed appreciation to the Governor over the enduring partnership and mutually beneficial relationship that is existing between the Company and the Kebbi state government.

The Governor in his remark applauded the Management of Kaduna Electric for its innovative management and untiring efforts at ensuring steady and qualitative power supply to the State capital and environs.

The Kebbi State Governor described “electricity as not only an instrument for social comfort but, an economic necessity and catalyst for human development”.

He charged the Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engineer Haruna whom he described as a worthy ambassador of Kebbi State, to look at the power supply challenges in Zuru and Yauri Emirates of the State with the view to addressing it.

He pledged his administrations continued support and cooperation to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company