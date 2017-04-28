Kaduna Highway: The Snake I Bought For N4500 Along Zaria
An engineer, on my way from my site at Duste Jigawa State today, I bought a big and nice snake along Zaria kaduna federal highway for 4500 naira…the most interesting thing was that it was slaughter and not hit with anything…i examined its body no single bruise on it. See pictures below.
