Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna International Airport records 189,734 passengers, 3,274 aircraft movements in 6 weeks

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

Kaduna International Airport records 189,734 passengers, 3,274 aircraft movements in 6 weeks

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says a total of 189,734 passengers and 3,273 aircraft movements were processed at the Kaduna International Airport between March 8 and April 17. FAAN made this known in its monthly statistical report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs,…

The post Kaduna International Airport records 189,734 passengers, 3,274 aircraft movements in 6 weeks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.