Kaduna : No medicals, No marriage
If you intend to get married in Kaduna State, then this news is for you as it is now unlawful to get married without undergoing medical screening in Kaduna State. This followed the passage into law, the Pre-medical Examination Bill 2017, by the State House of Assembly on Thursday. The law now compel would-be couple to undergo medical test …
