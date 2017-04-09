Kaduna: Reversing Underdevelopment For Investment Hub And Economic Prosperity

Recently, stakeholders including foreign and domestic investors have adopted a new paradigm shift to place Kaduna on the economic world map as an investment destination in Nigeria. With the crippled oil economy in the country, Kaduna state government wants to end dependence on the monthly federal allocation and addiction to oil. MSUE AZA, takes a look at gains and gabs of the just concluded second edition of Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit(KADinvest 2.0) for the investment drive and reports

Although, President Muhammadu Buhari, had launched the nation’s economic recovery and growth plan.

Many state governments and local government areas are still battling to pay salaries of civil servants despite the the federal government’s bail out and Paris Club refund packages. The provision of democracy dividends to the people remains a mirage in these distress states.

Apart from Lagos State that can stand on her own without Abuja allocation, many states cannot survive on internally generated revenue.

Therefore, in a quest to launch Kaduna State into the global economy, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, instituted the state annual economic and investment summit with the maiden edition held last year to drive investments which will bring job creation and improve the internally generated revenue for the rejuvenation of Kaduna.

However, this year’s second edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit tagged KADinvest 2.0 with the theme “Making Kaduna the investment destination of choice” was to showcase Kaduna to the world and attract the much desired investments needed to turn around the state’s economy.

Experts at this year’s summit noted that, major investments resulted from Kaduna Investment Summit 2016,were the $150m Olam animal, poultry and hatchery factory located in Chikun local government area of the state along Abuja-Kaduna Express way, $120m Vicampro potatoes farm and processing facility in Manchok, Kaura, Southern part of the Kaduna State.

They further said that previous summit also brought in a $10m Dangote Tomatoes production plant in Kaduna, as the investment projects have reached advance stage of completion.

In his goodwill message he personally signed, President Muhammadu Buhari, commended Kaduna State government for launching the ease of doing business charter, saying the action reflects the understanding of the responsibilities of the sub-national actors have in the quest for national rebirth.

Buhari said, his government is committed to creation of a prosperous economy for Nigeria, adding that, his administration will continue to support private sector to provide the investment to drive the economic growth.

Buhari, who sent his message to the two-day Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 2.0), held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Kaduna, said his government considers as urgent priority the creation of a prosperous economy where talents of Nigerians can thrive and sustainable jobs and opportunities for youth in the country.

Buhari assured that, his administration will continue to support the private sector to provide the investment to drive the economic growth.

According to the President’s goodwill message: “That is why we launched presidential committee on the ease of doing Business early in life of this administration”.

He said, the mandate is to simplify the processes and procedures for starting and running a business so that the cobwebs of archaic bureaucratic and administrative tradition do not stifle initiative exacerbate the cost of doing business

“If we succeed in making our state governments adept at attracting investments, creating jobs, providing infrastructures and delivering much needed public goods like education, health and potable water, then we would have delivered a country that works for all our citizens”, he said.

Buhari, however expressed hope that, KADinvest 2.0 with the theme making Kaduna the investment destination of choice would result in a reliable partnerships can promote economic prosperity for people of Kaduna and Nigeria at large.

Addressing investors and participants at the KADinvest, Governor El-Rufai, who gave a recap of the economic achievements of his administration and prospective economic developments which is channeled at making Kaduna State great again said, Kaduna State realised highest ever Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of over N18bn in 2016 due to its investment promotion moves without increasing taxes.

El-rufai said:” Africa Finance Corporation, recently ranked Kaduna as the fastest growing state in Nigeria”

“ A private group is here to build a purely private Medical University in Kaduna State. Kaduna State was recently ranked best state in ease of doing business in Nigeria. Kaduna unveils its citizens feedback App (Eyes and Ears), every citizen can download and monitor projects. Which Kaduna State has emerged as the fastest economically growing state in Nigeria” El-Rufai added.

According to the Governor: “last year, we unveiled the first Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit as a practical statement that, Kaduna is open for business; that we view investment by private sector as the surest platform for job creation, improved revenues and development in our state.

“Our credentials as an investment destination are anchored on the human and natural resources in our state, as well as the policy and legal environment our government has created.

“Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit 2.0 seeks to consolidate on the gains so far made. We presented our new Ease of Doing Business Charter, reflecting the hard work of our MDAs have put into simplifying the process of obtaining licenses and shortening the time it takes to get a business running in Kaduna State” El-Rufai said.

According to El-Rufai, the African Finance Corporation recently ranked Kaduna as the fastest growing state in Nigeria, adding that Kaduna is the first state to implement its 2017 budget which was passed by the state assembly in December 2016.

Also speaking at the Kaduna economic summit, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad III, called on all to join hands with Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to develop the headquarters of northern region saying if Kaduna gets it right the rest of northern states will follow the line.

Sultan however urged political leaders to focus on programmes that will better the lives of ordinary Nigerians and not just programmes that benefit the elites.

In his good will message at the occasion, the Sultan tasked political leaders to keep politics aside and focus more on development issues that will improve the living condition of the masses.

According to the Sultan, “I have always talked about programmes that will touch the lives of the common man in the village, on the streets pushing trucks, carrying water to sell to survive.

“We want programmes that will touch the lives of these people, not programmes that will touch lives of the elites alone”

“There are governors building airports worth billions of naira while our roads are a death trap. Governors building airports when we don’t have functional clinics. Governors are building airports just for their private jets.

“I want to assure our political leaders that when we advised them, we do so with the fear of Almighty Allah, because if we don’t advise them, we will account for our own actions.

Sultan noted: “So let’s put the building of airports and other white elephant projects aside and face issues that will bring water, food, good health, peace, security and make people go about freely without molestation.

“Therefore, my fellow citizens of the world, for those governors that work for us, we will vote them back, for those that have not work for us, we will tell them to go back home and learn how to govern us better and try their luck next time” the traditional ruler said.

Also, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was guest speaker at the summit commended Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for embarking on policies and programmes that will develop the state.

On his part, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Chairman Chief John Oyegun said the developmental strides of the Governor are visible for all to see, adding that: “Am convinced that by the time you finish your tenure as the Governor of Kaduna State, we will have a genuinely new state in Kaduna”

Oyegun said: “He can do so many things at the same time. Am not surprised at the accomplishment of the Governor because he wants everybody to do the right thing at all times.”

Oyegun maintained that: “What you are doing is to show and make sure that Kaduna is well placed as investment destination of choice. We are Happy with the development because anything that happens here will have a ripple effect all over the country. Investment will not go anywhere without peace and I believe you are working in that direction. Because I know Kaduna is making a great effort to make Kaduna State an investment heaven.” he said.

