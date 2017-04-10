Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna State Police Command parades 18 Suspects

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday paraded five suspected kidnappers, six armed robbers and seven receivers of stolen goods. Briefing newsmen in Kaduna on the activities of his command, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, said the efforts of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna was yielding fruits as […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kaduna State Police Command parades 18 Suspects

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.