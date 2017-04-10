Kaduna State Police Command parades 18 Suspects
The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday paraded five suspected kidnappers, six armed robbers and seven receivers of stolen goods. Briefing newsmen in Kaduna on the activities of his command, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, said the efforts of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna was yielding fruits as […]
