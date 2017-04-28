Kaffy Sets to Host Dance Workshop Across Nigeria
Nigeria has gotten to the point where her performing arts industry plays a pivotal role in the socio-cultural and economic life of her citizens. Over the years, the art of dance has gradually evolved from being a hobby to a professional career for a handful of youths spread across the country. Mrs. Kafayat Shafau-Ameh popularly …
The post Kaffy Sets to Host Dance Workshop Across Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!