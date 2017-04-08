Pages Navigation Menu

Kane is Spurs’ Messi, says Pochettino

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed striker Harry Kane as his club’s answer to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Harry Kane

Kane, Spurs’ top scorer this season with 19 goals, was named on the bench for his side’s home game against Watford on Saturday after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Spurs, second behind Chelsea in the Premier League table, won all three of the games Kane missed, but Pochettino says that does not reflect the England international’s importance.

“In Barcelona, Messi was injured for a month, but Barcelona were still winning,” Pochettino said in comments published by British newspapers on Saturday.

“And then when Messi’s available again, you don’t say, ‘Hmm, I don’t know.’

“Different names, I can’t tell you. But there’s no doubt Harry’s one of the best players that we have.”

