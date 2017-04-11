Kano donates vehicles worth N260m to Nigerian Army

Kano State Government has donated 16 Toyota Hilux double cabin vehicles, worth about N260 million to the Nigerian Army in the state.

The government also provided customized paint and canopy for them at the cost of N11 million and refurbished other 12 vehicles for them at the cost of N19 million.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje presented the vehicles to the Brigade Commander of 3rd Brigade, Nigerian Army, Kano, Brig.-Gen. Olufemi Tunde Akinjobi, at the Government House, Kano, explained that “the move is a calculated attempt to improve the security situation in the state”.

“Kano is a mega city and one of the challenges of mega cities is the issue of crime. That is why we must work together with the Army, Police, SSS, Civil defense and other security outfits to keep Kano safe”, he maintained.

“I am here today to present 16 brand new Toyota Hilux vehicles and 12 refurbished ones to you to assist in cushioning the effect and challenges of transportation in the fight against crime in the state,” he said.

The governor congratulated the military over their commitment in flushing out cattle rustlers and other criminals out of Falgore forest, in Doguwa local government area, expressing happiness that the army has now established a training ground in the forest.

“I recommended to the President that the Army should have a base in the forest and I also spoke with the Chief of Army Staff in that direction. I am happy to report that today, they have chased away criminals from the forest and have set up a training ground”, he stressed.

In his speech, ‎ Olufemi Tunde Akinjobi thanked the state government for the donation and for constructing a 30 room hostel at Bukavu Barracks in the state capital, describing such gestures as a demonstration of efforts at keeping Kano at peace.

“Security is a common goal and only that government which realizes the importance of security musters the courage to provide vehicles to ‎security agencies. This government is serious in tackling security issues and we promise to make judicious use of these vehicles”, he emphasized.

