Kano Economic, Investment Summit moved to May
The 2nd Kano Economic & Investment Summit earlier slated to hold this month, April, has been moved to the 23th and 24th of May, this year, BusinessDay learnt. The summit which was organized as a window to showcase the economic and investment opportunities available in the state to both local and international investors was rescheduled to create room…
