Kano establishes 13 computer-based registration, exam centres

Kano State government has established 13 computer-based registration and examination centres in its tertiary institutions to meet the standard of JAMB and other e-based empowerment programmes.

Hafiz Abubakar, the state deputy governor, stated this during the commissioning of projects worth millions of naira at the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

“This has been part of the effort being made under the present administration to rise up to the challenge of e-revolution in the management of education in the country and Audu Bako Collage of Agriculture Dambatta is one of the beneficiaries of this laudable initiative, and today we have officially commissioned this centre,” he said.

The projects commissioned by the governor include a lecture theatre, twin classroom blocks (Food Technology Department) a nd new JAMB CBT Centre, which has the capacity to accommodate 250 candidates for test at once, as required by JAMB.

Abubakar, who doubles as the state commissioner for education, science and technology, said the state was also providing enough funds to its tertiary schools to enable them meet the accreditation needs of their regulatory bodies.

“This administration has been making concerted efforts to ensure that we give enough funds to our tertiary institutions to enable them meet the accreditation needs of their regulatory bodies,” he said.

He pointed out the accreditation results so far conducted for the state institutions of higher learning indicated that its two state-owned universities and as well as Colleges of Education had obtained the required grades that enabled them to operate as tertiary schools.

Abubakar, therefore, called on the Institutions to utilize part of their registration charges known as development levy in executing viable projects for their speedy progress, as obtained in Audu Bako College of Agriculture.

He noted contentedly that the college has achieved substantial increase in the number of Students` enrolment, especially the females because of its Agricultural entrepreneurship programme.

“I am happy to note that there has been an increase in the number of students` enrolment, especially the female students which were brought about by the introduction of new programs related to Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Value Chain Agriculture,” he said.

In his remarks, the provost, Audu Bako College of Agriculture Dambatta, Musa Tukur Yakasai, maintained that in line with the cardinal objectives of the present administration on education, the College had successfully initiated new programs such as Diploma in Home and Rural Economics, Computer Science, Fisheries, Food Technology and Poultry Science among others to enable the students broaden their careers.

“Our vision is designed to give our Students Diplomas and Marketable Entrepreneurial skills in line with Value Chain Agricultural Concept and all the Programs to be visited today were established in less than three years back which we are today evaluating the performance of their students,” he added.

In a vote of thanks, the Vice Chancellor, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil Professor Shehu Musa commended the State Government for its support for the foreign training especially to the students in France and other countries.

He revealed that at the university alone, the Ganduje administration facilitated the recruited of 340 Academic Staff to ensure academic and moral excellence.

