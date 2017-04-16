Kano indigenes disagree on Emir Sanusi’s public comments on Islamic, family issues

Mr. Sanusi recently called for regulation of marriage to second wives

The post Kano indigenes disagree on Emir Sanusi’s public comments on Islamic, family issues appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

