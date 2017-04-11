Kano State government arrests 489 beggars
489 beggars were arrested in February and March by the Kano State Hisbah Board for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state. Malam Musa Tsangaya, Head of the Anti-begging Unit of the board, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that 192 of those arrested were children while 228 were adults. “Our men arrested …
