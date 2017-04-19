Kano win second National Para-Soccer League title

Kano state’s para-soccer team on Tuesday in Abuja emerged winners of the second edition of the National Para-Soccer League.

Newsmen report that Kano won all their games in the competition to retain the title they first won back home in 2016.

The Kano state team played seven games at the competition to earn 14 points, with Yobe finishing second and Katsina state finishing third.

Speaking at the end of the competition, Ibrahim Musa, the head coach of the Kano team, said he was happy his team won the title for the second time.

“I give God all the praise for giving me the opportunity to win this league for the second time. The secret of the success is hard work, with determination and commitment,’’ he said.

Musa however attributed their success to Kano State being the first to give its atheletes employment, saying there was massive motivation for his players.

“About 10 of them are on salary, and any time we go for any competition like this and win there is an award attached to it.

“Also, the fact that 70 per cent of all para-soccer players at this competition are from Kano has helped the growth of the game in our state.

“There is no team here which does not have Kano players in it. We are the home of para-soccer.

“We have monthly competitions in Kano which makes my players to always be fit for any competition outside the state,” he said.

Hassan Dauda, the coach of Yobe, also said he was delighted with his team’s success in the tournament.

“We promised our state governor that we will return with a medal, and I thank God for this great opportunity.

“We ended the first edition last year in Kano in the fourth position, and this year we ended second. This shows there is an improvement in the performance of my players.

“Our target is the first position in the next edition of the league, and with God on our side it shall be possible.’’

On his part, Haruna Mohammed, the coach of Nasarawa, said his team would prepare well for the next edition to secure any of the first three positions.

“We ended this time in the fourth position, but we still thank Almighty God for the success of the team. I’ m satisfied with the general performance of my players.

“We will now work hard to secure a better position in the next edition of the league,” he said.

Newsmen report that eight teams took part in the second edition of the National Para-Soccer League, and they are from Kano, Nasarawa, Katsina and Kaduna States, Zamfara, Kebbi, Plateau and Yobe

