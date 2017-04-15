Kante can run for 11 players – Pogba – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Kante can run for 11 players – Pogba
Manchester United midifielder, Paul Pogba, has hailed Chelsea's N'Golo Kante as a “big player” and says his compatriot can “run for 11 players”. The two players will go head to head on Sunday, when United host the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford …
