Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kante can run for 11 players – Pogba – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kante can run for 11 players – Pogba
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United midifielder, Paul Pogba, has hailed Chelsea's N'Golo Kante as a “big player” and says his compatriot can “run for 11 players”. The two players will go head to head on Sunday, when United host the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.