Kante Insists He’s Not One Of The Best Midfielders In The World

N’golo Kante has been described as one of the best midfielders in the world, but he doesn’t agree with the notion.

The France international burst onto the scene after an outstanding season with Leicester City. However the chose to leave the club for Chelsea.

Kante is close to winning the Premier League once again, as he did with Leicester last season. And he has been praised for his contribution.

The humble 26-year-old has, however, told the Daily Mirror: “Last season we were champions with Leicester and at the moment we are top of the league with Chelsea.

“That’s why people put it on me but it is not me. I have been in two good teams.

“I am not one of the best midfielders in the world or something like that. I play with some talented players like Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah. They have different styles and I can learn from everyone.

“I need to keep improving tactically, defensively and offensively for the last pass, the last shot.”

He added: “People say ‘look at his energy, look at his tackling’ but I always wanted to give the best for the team and if I need to run until the end I will try to.

“There is always a chance to play, be healthy and with no problems. Football is something I like so when I have this chance to play I like to give my best.”

