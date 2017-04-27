Kanu: Nidigbo showers Fayose with heroic welcome in Ekiti – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Kanu: Nidigbo showers Fayose with heroic welcome in Ekiti
Vanguard
The Igbo community in Ekiti Thursday showered heroic welcome on Governor Ayodele Fayose for identifying with the pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court on Wednesday, saying he has indeed proved to be their own brother from a distant land. R-L: Ekiti …
Fayose receives heroic welcome from Igbo residents in Ekiti
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!