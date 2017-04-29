Kanu’s release brings us closer to Biafra restoration – MASSOB

B‎y Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-‎ THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB,‎ has said that the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has brought the agitation for Biafra republic closer to its restoration.

The group expressed gladness over the release of Kanu from Prison on Friday, ‎adding that it rejoices with millions of ‘Biafrans’ all over the world on their contributions.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu said the release is a triumph of light over darkness.

According to Madu: “His release has opened a new dimension to Biafra struggle which must continue to be anchored on non violence, mutual understanding and unity of purpose.

“As Nnamdi Kanu regained freedom, MASSOB will continue with other progressive groups and individuals to press further for the release of other pro Biafra detainees across Nigeria prisons.

“MASSOB as the most prominent pro Biafra group that supports Mazi Nnamdi Kanu believe that there are credible Igbo senators and Jewish religious leaders who can stand for Nnamdi Kanu.

“Standing for Nnamdi Kanu means standing Ndigbo because we still have credible senators which has been shown on Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who can never be intimidated or subjected to cowardice because of the conditions of the bail granted to Nnamdi Kanu.”

Madu said that MASSOB was not jittery over the stringent bail conditions granted to Kanu because it knew that the people of ‘Biafra’ were capable of dismounting strongholds against the actualization and restoration of the rupulic of Biafra.

“The bail conditions established against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal government of Nigeria is a soft landing subtly given to themselves to ease their shame.

“MASSOB salutes and hails the oneness of unifying forces of Igbo senators led by Ike Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe with the back up of Igbo Governors and other prominent Nigerians in their swift response in perfecting the bail conditions of our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” said Madu.

