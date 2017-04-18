Pages Navigation Menu

Karim Benzema Believes Eden Hazard Would Be A ‘Good Signing’ For Real Madrid

Posted on Apr 18, 2017

Karim Benzema says he would welcome the arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is reportedly on Madrid’s transfer wishlist ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window and Benzema admits the Belgium international would be a “great signing”.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “Hazard is a great player. What do you want me to tell you? I do not know what the rumours say about Hazard and Real Madrid, but obviously Hazard would be a great signing.”

Hazard has been one of the star performers for Chelsea this season and has been instrumental in helping them move towards regaining the Premier League title.

