Karim Benzema Believes Eden Hazard Would Be A ‘Good Signing’ For Real Madrid

Karim Benzema says he would welcome the arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is reportedly on Madrid’s transfer wishlist ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window and Benzema admits the Belgium international would be a “great signing”.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “Hazard is a great player. What do you want me to tell you? I do not know what the rumours say about Hazard and Real Madrid, but obviously Hazard would be a great signing.”

Hazard has been one of the star performers for Chelsea this season and has been instrumental in helping them move towards regaining the Premier League title.

The post Karim Benzema Believes Eden Hazard Would Be A ‘Good Signing’ For Real Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

