Kate Henshaw sends birthday message to Stella Damasus
VETERAN actress Kate Henshaw in her birthday message to her colleague Stella Damasus, told the latter that even though they’d had their own share of “battles,” the past is behind them. Kate Henshaw wrote on Instagram: GBOLE!!! @stelladamasus The older one gets the more you do away with frivolous things- I am talking about me […]
