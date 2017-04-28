Kate Henshaw sends birthday message to Stella Damasus

VETERAN actress Kate Henshaw in her birthday message to her colleague Stella Damasus, told the latter that even though they’d had their own share of “battles,” the past is behind them. Kate Henshaw wrote on Instagram: GBOLE!!! @stelladamasus The older one gets the more you do away with frivolous things- I am talking about me […]

The post Kate Henshaw sends birthday message to Stella Damasus appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

