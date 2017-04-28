Pages Navigation Menu

Kate Henshaw sends birthday message to Stella Damasus

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

VETERAN actress Kate Henshaw in her birthday message to her colleague Stella Damasus, told the latter that even though they’d had their own share of “battles,” the past is behind them. Kate Henshaw wrote on Instagram: GBOLE!!! @stelladamasus The older one gets the more you do away with frivolous things- I am talking about me […]

