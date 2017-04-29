Katsina NASS By-election: Six Eye PDP Ticket

No fewer than six aspirants are vying for the House of Representatives seat of Mashi/Dutsi Federal constituency in Katsina State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Yusuf Salisu Majigiri, gave this indication yesterday at the PDP secretariat in Katsina during a meeting of the party executives and leaders.

According to him, the aspirants had been tasked to pick a consensus candidate from their rank or face primary election from 1st to 4th May, this year, ahead of the 20th May by-election.

Majigiri, who argued that PDP could clinch the seat following the regret of many in the state and beyond over the turn of their socio-economic fortunes since the party vacated office in 2015, called for unity of purpose ahead of the poll and 2019 general elections.

The by-election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday is sequel to the death of the member who represented the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, Hon. Sani Bello Mashi, on 5th February, this year, after a protracted illness.

The chairman further revealed that the meeting was designed to brief the party bigwigs on the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which commenced nationwide yesterday and stressed the need for them to mobilize the party faithful and others to take advantage of the exercise.

