Katsina To Recruit Additional 1,200 Teachers -Deputy Gov

Katsina State plans to recruit about 1200 additional teachers in an bid to improve its standard of education, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, has said.

The deputy governor, who stated this in Katsina during an interactive session organised by national leadership of Ahmadu Bello Uinversity (ABU) Alumni Association, said the current state administration led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari has rehabilitated about 700 classrooms and built more than 300 new ones in the last two years.

Yakubu said: “When we came on board, we found very deplorable condition in the education sector. We have tried our best to improve it; we have made education our number one, number and even number three priority.”

The old student of ABU lauded the determination of members of the asociation to augment the efforts of the varsity authority at enhancing the within development of their Alma Mata with an assurance that the state government would support their determination.

“Alumni associations the world over are in a very important position to improve the standard of education in their universities,” Yakubu told the participants.

Earler, the national president of the association, Dr. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, noted that the alumni’s post graduate students’ hostel project was borne out the fact that “ABU has about 60, 000 students but 14, 000 bed space.”

Mora also revealed that the construction of N80 million pedestrian over bridge at Samaru Camous gate of the university by a single alumnus of ABU and former Vice Preaident Atiku Abubakar had reached about 80 per cent level of completion.

“Alumni associations planned, laboured and contributed money, ideas and materials to make renouned universities what they are today. It’s about time ABU alumni give back for the university to continue to maintain its lead position inNigeria and Africa, that is why we are here to raise awareness and motivate state branches of the (ABU alumni) association,” he stated.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

