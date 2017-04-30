KCCA calls time on Uganda’s street preachers

Kampala street preachers may be no more if Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) comes good on a plan to prosecute them with perpetrators facing fines of Shs40, 000 or two months imprisonment.

For a long time, street preachers have become a mainstay in Kampala, some taking their trade to taxis. Those opposed to street preachers say that they contribute to noise pollution and cause congestion in the city.

As expected, the move to ban them has been opposed, most notably by former minister for Ethics and Integrity Nsaba Buturo. He argues that what should be regulated is the manner in which the preachers spread their word, because some act like nuisances in taxis. In a press conference,

Buturo, MP for Bufumbira East and Chairperson of parliamentary forum on ethics and integrity said the plan to outlaw street preachers is an attack on Christianity in the country because the religion calls for spreading Christianity through preaching outside church.

