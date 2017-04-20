Pages Navigation Menu

Kcee Celebrates 38th birthday in Style

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Five Star Music Act, Kcee who was born on April 18, threw a grand party in honour of his 38th birthday.  Popular Musicians and actresses like, Olamide, Iyabo Ojo, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Mystro, Ushbebe etc were in attendance. Kcee who was in a relationship with Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo is the older brother to Five …

