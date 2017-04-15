Kebbi: 136 persons missing from Boat wreck

At least 136 are missing after a boat carrying some 150 people broke apart Friday, killing eight people. Earlier reports said the boat was carrying 50 traders from a market in Kebbi State when the accident occurred. The sole administrator of Ngaski LGA, Garba Hassan, said eight people had so far died and that the toll …

