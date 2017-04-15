Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi: 136 persons missing from Boat wreck

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At least 136 are missing after a boat carrying some 150 people broke apart Friday, killing eight people. Earlier reports said the boat was carrying 50 traders from a market in Kebbi State when the accident occurred. The sole administrator of Ngaski LGA, Garba Hassan, said eight people had so far died and that the toll …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kebbi: 136 persons missing from Boat wreck appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.