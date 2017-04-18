Kebbi Govt. to provide farmlands for police officers posted to state

It says the gesture will enable them to contribute to agricultural development in the country.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu disclosed this when the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Maigari Dikko, visited him in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was aimed at strengthening security and the level of community participation in policing in the state.

” My administration will continue to support the police in any way it can; we intend to provide farmlands to police officers who are posted here to serve in protecting the lives and property of our people.

“We want the police to contribute not only to peace and security but also to food security,“Bagudu said.

He commended the Police Command in the state for improving security and tackling the menace of cattle rustling and kidnapping in the state.

He said that before now, farmers in some parts of the state were scared of going to their farmers for fear of being kidnapped or having their cattle rustled.

The governor tasked the police to rise up to the challenge of processions of Shi’ite sect members, saying that the processions were a threat to peaceful co-existence among the various religious groups in the state.

He assured that the state government would consider the request for 50 hectres of land to construct 500 housing units for police officers in the state.

“We will legislatively support any bill meant to promote your welfare as you have done well and deserve to be treated well,” he said.

Earlier, Dikko solicited the support of the state government in the efforts to build the 500 housing units each in all the 36 states of the federation.

He said that about 18 states have so far responded to the request by the force.

“The force will collaborate with the estate developers in order to achieve the desired results,” he said.

He said that the police had sought the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit between 20,000 and 30,000 policemen to strengthen the force.

“We need the state government to assist us as soon as we get the approval of the president,” he said.

Dikko commended the governor for the support he had been rendering to the police command in the state.(NAN).